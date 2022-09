People gather near Lebanese Red Cross vehicles that carry dead bodies of people that were aboard a migrant boat which according to Lebanese and Syrian officials sank off at Syrian coast after sailing from Lebanon, at the Lebanese-Syrian border crossing in Arida, Lebanon September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

CAIRO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The death toll from a migrant boat that sank off the Syrian coast after sailing from Lebanon earlier this week has risen to 86, Syrian state TV said on Saturday.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by David Clarke

