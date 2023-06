June 22 (Reuters) - The owner of the submersible that went missing during a tourist expedition to the Titanic's wreckage says that the crew on board have "sadly been lost", CNN reported on Thursday.

"We grieve the loss of life," CNN reported OceanGate as saying.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.