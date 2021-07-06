Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
World

Debris thought to be from missing Russian plane found - reports

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Debris believed to be from a missing An-26 plane has been found in Russia's far east, where it appears to have crashed into a rock, Interfax and TASS news agencies reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

The debris was been located 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) from the village of Palana, where the plane with 28 people on board was headed, according to the reports.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

