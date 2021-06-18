Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Delta COVID variant becoming globally dominant, says WHO official

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA, June 18 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Friday that the Delta variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease.

"The Delta variant is well on its way to becoming the dominant variant globally because of its increased transmissability," WHO's Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.

