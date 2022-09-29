Demonstrators try to force entry into Oslo's Iranian embassy















OSLO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Several people attempted to enter the Iranian embassy in Oslo on Thursday during an angry demonstration in which two people sustained light injuries, Norwegian police said.

"Considerable resources" were deployed, and the situation was brought under control, police added.

It was not immediately clear who the injured people were.

