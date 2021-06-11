Denmark ready to deliver 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine, Ukraine president says

A member of the Ukrainian National Guard receives a dose of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lviv, Ukraine April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk/File Photo

Denmark is ready to deliver 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said in a statement after he spoke to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen by phone on Friday.

Ukraine has lagged behind other European countries in vaccinating its 41 million people. The government suggested some lockdown restrictions could continue over the summer, though case numbers have fallen. read more

