Denmark, US begin talks on new defence agreement

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks to the media during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following talks at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany, February 9, 2022. Michele Tantussi/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Denmark and the United States have begun talks about a new defence agreement that could include the presence of American troops and military equipment on Danish soil, Denmark's Prime Minister Mettle Frederiksen said on Thursday.

The talks, which were requested by the United States, come after Washington in recent years has strengthened military cooperation with Norway and the Baltic countries, Frederiksen said.

"Such an agreement directly between the United States and Denmark will open up for a new cooperation and activities in a number of selected military areas in Denmark," Frederiksen told a news briefing.

"It might include American soldiers on Danish soil," she said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.