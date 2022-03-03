Skip to main content
Deputy minister: Russia continues contacts with U.S. - Ifax

1 minute read

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Moscow is continuing contact with Washington, mostly through embassies, and believes talks with Ukraine in Belarus can produce results, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.

At the same time, Ryabkov said he believed the goals of the Russian military operation in Ukraine would be fully achieved.

