1 minute read
Deripaska says peace is needed in Ukraine, Russia will be different
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said peace was needed as soon as possible in Ukraine and warned that Russia would be different after the conflict.
"We need peace as soon as possible," said Deripaska, who is the founder of Russian aluminium giant Rusal (RUAL.MM). "The whole world will be different after these events and Russia will be different."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.