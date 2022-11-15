Developing countries group, China seek new 'loss and damage' fund - draft proposal















SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The G77 bloc of developing countries and China are proposing the establishment of a new 'loss and damage' fund to provide finance to countries hit by climate disasters, a draft text of their proposal to the COP27 summit showed.

The text seen by Reuters set out their proposal for a new fund, with its principles and operating policies to be established by the next round of climate talks in Dubai in 2023.

Reporting by Simon Jessop, writing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.