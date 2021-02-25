German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a press conference following the EU leaders' videoconference in Berlin, Germany February 25, 2021. John MacDougall/Pool via REUTERS

Digital vaccination certificates enabling people to travel in Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic will probably be available before the summer, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a virtual EU summit.

“Everyone agreed that we need a digital vaccination certificate,” Merkel told a press conference on Thursday, adding the EU Commission would need around three months to create the technical basis for such documents.

