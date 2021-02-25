Skip to main content

WorldDigital vaccination passports likely available before summer, Merkel says

Reuters
1 minute read
1/3

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a press conference following the EU leaders' videoconference in Berlin, Germany February 25, 2021. John MacDougall/Pool via REUTERS

Digital vaccination certificates enabling people to travel in Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic will probably be available before the summer, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a virtual EU summit.

“Everyone agreed that we need a digital vaccination certificate,” Merkel told a press conference on Thursday, adding the EU Commission would need around three months to create the technical basis for such documents.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 7:56 AM UTCMexico City rail overpass collapses onto road, killing 20 people

Twenty people were killed, including children, and 49 were hospitalised when a railway overpass collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City on Monday night.

WorldOpposition chief calls for lockdown as India’s coronavirus cases cross 20 million
WorldAnalysis: Diplomatic dance or standoff? N.Korea and U.S. tread cautious line
WorldU.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to attend Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore
WorldNepal appeals for COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise

Nepal urgently needs at least 1.6 million AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine doses to administer second shots as the Himalayan country is recording a surge in new coronavirus cases.