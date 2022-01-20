Do you want to be British PM? There is no leadership election, Javid says

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid speaks during a news conference for the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update, in Downing Street, London, Britain January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - When asked if he wanted to run to be British prime minister and replace Boris Johnson, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday: there is no leadership election.

"There is no leadership election," Javid told Sky. "We've got a prime minister; he's getting on with the job."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton; writing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.