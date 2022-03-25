Doctors fighting for life of veteran Russian politician Zhirinovsky - parliament speaker

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), attends a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

March 25 (Reuters) - Doctors are fighting for the life of veteran Russian nationalist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky who is in a grave condition but could still recover, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin said on Friday.

Volodin made the statement on social media after an erroneous media report suggested that Zhirinovsky, a 75-year old senior lawmaker whose anti-Western tirades have kept him in the public eye for more than three decades, had died.

"Let's wish him a speedy recovery," said Volodin.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters reporters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.