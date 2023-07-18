Don strengthens into Tropical Storm in central Atlantic Ocean

July 17 (Reuters) - Tropical Depression Don has strengthened into a Tropical Storm in the central Atlantic on Monday and is forecast to turn southward within the next day or so, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The storm, located about 735 miles (1,180 km) west of the Azores, is packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), the Miami based forecaster said.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

