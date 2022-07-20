Dozens of Central American officials added to U.S. corruption blacklist

A woman leaves the U.S. State Department building in Washington June 5, 2009.

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Wednesday added dozens of current and former officials, judges, prosecutors and business people from Central America to a list that names those the U.S. government considers "corrupt and undemocratic" actors in the region.

The so-called Engel List, created under a law sponsored by then-U.S. Representative Eliot Engel, includes individuals from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua that Washington accuses of wrongdoing.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Mark Porter

