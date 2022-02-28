Dozens killed in rocket strikes on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, says Ukrainian official

LVIV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dozens of people were killed in rocket strikes by Russian forces on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said.

"Kharkiv has just been massively fired upon by grads (rockets). Dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded," he said in a post on Facebook.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet

