Drone incident part of aggressive Russian pattern of behaviour- U.S. general















WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The downing of a U.S. drone by a Russian jet is part of a pattern of military behavior by Russia that is becoming more aggressive, the top U.S. general said on Wednesday.

"There is a pattern of behavior recently where there is a little bit more aggressive actions being conducted by the Russians," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told reporters.

Milley added that is was likely that the drone broke upon impact in the Black Sea, in 4,000 to 5,000 feet (1219 to 1524 meters) of water, and would be difficult to recover.

Reporting by Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali and Rami Ayubb











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.