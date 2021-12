Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 3, 2021. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

AMSTERDAM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - An appeals court in the Netherlands on Tuesday found that Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz cannot be held responsible for the death of six Palestinians in an Israeli air strike on Gaza in 2014.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.