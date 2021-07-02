Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Alleged Asian drug kingpin can be handed to Australia - Dutch court

2 minute read

ROTTERDAM, July 2 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Friday approved an Australian request to hand over the alleged leader of an Asian drug syndicate who has been compared to Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Tse Chi Lop, a Chinese-born Canadian national, was arrested in January at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport at the request of Australian police while in transit from Taiwan to Canada.

The defence said it would appeal, and the matter will be decided by the Dutch Supreme Court. A final decision on extradition will be taken by the Dutch government.

Tse has denied wrongdoing and contested his arrest, saying the Australian authorities in effect engineered his expulsion from Taiwan to Canada on a flight with a stopover in the Netherlands so that he could be detained there. read more

The defendant is alleged to have led a drug syndicate which is dominant in the Asia-Pacific crystal methamphetamine trade, which increased fourfold in the five years to 2019, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Jeremy Douglas, Southeast Asia and Pacific representative for the U.N. drugs agency UNODC, told Reuters in 2019 that “Tse Chi Lop is in the league of El Chapo or maybe Pablo Escobar,” referring to Latin America’s most notorious drug lords.

Tse has denied he is a drug kingpin.

Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Jon Boyle and Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 11:24 AM UTCEra ends, war looms as U.S. forces quit main base in Afghanistan

American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, leaving behind a piece of the World Trade Center they buried 20 years ago in a country that the top U.S. commander has warned may descend into civil war without them.

WorldDelta variant sweeps Asia, prompting curbs as vaccination remains tepid
WorldStatues of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II toppled in Canada
WorldForced labour main human trafficking crime in Malaysia, U.S. says
WorldEthiopia denies blocking aid to Tigray as WFP resumes operations