Dutch foreign minister will visit China on May 23-24- China















BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra will visit China on May 23-24, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Last Thursday, Hoekstra had said during a parliament debate that he would travel to China to speak, among others, with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang and would raise "easy and difficult subjects".

