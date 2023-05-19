Dutch foreign minister will visit China on May 23-24- China

G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi
Netherlands Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra meets with his U.S. counterpart on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India March 2, 2023. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra will visit China on May 23-24, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Last Thursday, Hoekstra had said during a parliament debate that he would travel to China to speak, among others, with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang and would raise "easy and difficult subjects".

