Dutch, Germans to send 3 Patriot missile defence systems to Slovakia
AMSTERDAM, March 18 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday said it would send a Patriot missile defence system to Sliac, Slovakia, as part of NATO moves to strengthen air defences in Eastern Europe.
"The worsened safety situation in Europe as a reasult of the Russian invasion of Ukraine makes this contribution necessary," Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a statement.
Germany is also sending two Patriot systems to Slovakia, the statement said. read more
Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Hugh Lawson
