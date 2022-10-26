Dutch investigating alleged unlicensed China gov't offices in Netherlands















AMSTERDAM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Dutch government is investigating whether unlicensed offices have been operating on behalf of the Chinese government in the Netherlands, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the ministry said it was investigating the matter, following a report by RTL Nieuws that found two such offices have carried out functions including remotely renewing Chinese citizens drivers' licences.

The Chinese Embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, By William Maclean











