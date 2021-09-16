Skip to main content

World

Dutch PM Rutte to invite Britain to join defence deal with EU -The Times

1 minute read
1/2

Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte delivers a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) before their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sept 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to be offered a defence and security co-operation deal with the European Union during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Downing Street on Friday, the Times newspaper reported, citing a diplomatic source.

“Since Brexit, not enough European leaders have been in touch with Johnson. It is important to look at the geopolitics without being divided and there is a need to work with the UK," the source said.

Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 10:34 PM UTC

Canada's Trudeau hammers main election rival's COVID-19 approach

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seeking to carve out a lead ahead of Monday's election, accused his main rival on Thursday of showing weak leadership in the fight against COVID-19.

World
Kono seen as top contender as Japan PM race set to start
World
Blinken calls France vital partner in Indo-Pacific in apparent bid to calm French fury
World
Australia agrees to increased U.S. air deployments after sub deal
World
Glasgow climate summit at risk of failure, U.N. chief warns