Dutch PM Rutte to invite Britain to join defence deal with EU -The Times

Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte delivers a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) before their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sept 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to be offered a defence and security co-operation deal with the European Union during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Downing Street on Friday, the Times newspaper reported, citing a diplomatic source.

“Since Brexit, not enough European leaders have been in touch with Johnson. It is important to look at the geopolitics without being divided and there is a need to work with the UK," the source said.

Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

