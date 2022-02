Dutch PM Rutte says "Putin's aggression must be stopped"

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

AMSTERDAM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday called for international unity to end Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Speaking to parliament, Rutte said the world's free and democratic states were "united in their rejection of this invasion and support for Ukrainian people...

"We must stop Russia's aggression, Putin's aggression, jointly with our partners and allies."

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.