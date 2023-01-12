Dutch Prime Minister Rutte to visit Washington, meet Biden -NOS















AMSTERDAM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra will travel to Washington D.C. next week to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, Dutch national broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday.

The leaders are to discuss the war in Ukraine and economic ties on Tuesday, the broadcaster reported. It will be Rutte's first visit to the United States since he met with Donald Trump in 2019.

Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Mark Potter











