E3 seeks U.N. probe of Russia's alleged use of Iranian drones















Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain, France and Germany on Friday called for a U.N. probe of accusations Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine, allegedly violating U.N. Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2231.

"We would welcome an investigation by the UN Secretariat team responsible for monitoring the implementation of UNSCR 2231 and stand ready to support the work of the Secretariat in conducting its technical and impartial investigation,” the three nations, a group collectively known as the E3, said in a letter circulated to U.N. Security Council members and seen by Reuters.

