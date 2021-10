Oct 9 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the Vanuatu region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.

The quake had a depth of 511 km (318 miles), the EMSC said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry

