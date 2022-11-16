EC chief says G7, NATO behind Ukraine for 'as long as it takes'

NUSA DUA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 15: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen walks along the red carpet during the formal welcome ceremony to mark the beginning of the G20 Summit on November 15, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. The G20 meetings are being held in Bali from November 15-16. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said G7 and NATO representatives at a meeting condemned brutal acts by Russia in Ukraine and stood united behind Kyiv, for "as long as it takes".

In a video message, she said participants stood ready to assist Poland in an investigation over explosions at a grain facility on Tuesday near the Ukrainian border, which came as Russia unleashed a wave of missiles targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

