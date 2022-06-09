Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland elected to U.N. Security Council

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken chairs a United Nations Security Council meeting on food insecurity and conflict at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

UNITED NATIONS, June 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly elected Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday for two-year term starting on Jan. 1, 2023.

All five countries ran unopposed for a spot on the 15-member body, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security. They will replace India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.

To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups. But even if candidates are running unopposed in their group, they still need to win the support of more than two-thirds of the General Assembly.

Ecuador received 190 votes, Japan 184, Malta 185, Mozambique 192 and Switzerland 187.

The Security Council is the only U.N. body that can make legally binding decisions like imposing sanctions and authorizing use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members: the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.