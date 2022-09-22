Efforts to revive Iran nuclear deal have 'hit a wall' -U.S. official

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The atomic symbol and the Iranian flag are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have hit a wall because of Iran's insistence on the closure of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's investigations, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday.

"We've hit a wall" because of Iran's stance, the U.S. official told reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, saying that nothing had happened this week to suggest Iran is willing to change its stance.

Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk, Costas Pitas and Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler

