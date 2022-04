Egypt says Arab countries are willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry speaks during a U.S.-Egypt strategic dialogue with Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at the State Department, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Washington, U.S., Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

CAIRO April 4 (Reuters) - Arab countries have expressed willingness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said during a press conference in Moscow on Monday.

Shoukry is part of an Arab League delegation visiting Moscow to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Ahmad Elhamy, Editing by William Maclean

