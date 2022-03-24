Egypt's President Sisi receives phone call from Ukrainian counterpart -presidency

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

CAIRO, March 24 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday, where Sisi stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomatic solutions to the ongoing crisis, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Reporting by Mohamed Wali; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Chris Reese

