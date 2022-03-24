1 minute read
Egypt's President Sisi receives phone call from Ukrainian counterpart -presidency
CAIRO, March 24 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday, where Sisi stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomatic solutions to the ongoing crisis, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.
Reporting by Mohamed Wali; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Chris Reese
