Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Egypt's Sisi and Russia's Putin discuss developments in Ukraine - presidency

1 minute read

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

CAIRO, March 9 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke on Wednesday, the Egyptian presidency said, to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.

Sisi and Putin also discussed enhancing strategic cooperation frameworks between their countries through joint development projects confirming "historic ties" between them.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Writing by Nadine Awadalla and Riham Alkoussa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters