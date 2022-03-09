1 minute read
Egypt's Sisi and Russia's Putin discuss developments in Ukraine - presidency
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
CAIRO, March 9 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke on Wednesday, the Egyptian presidency said, to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.
Sisi and Putin also discussed enhancing strategic cooperation frameworks between their countries through joint development projects confirming "historic ties" between them.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Writing by Nadine Awadalla and Riham Alkoussa
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.