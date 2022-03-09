Egypt's Sisi and Russia's Putin discuss developments in Ukraine - presidency

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

CAIRO, March 9 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke on Wednesday, the Egyptian presidency said, to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.

Sisi and Putin also discussed enhancing strategic cooperation frameworks between their countries through joint development projects confirming "historic ties" between them.

Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Writing by Nadine Awadalla and Riham Alkoussa

