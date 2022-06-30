Erdogan calls on Sweden, Finland to fulfill NATO deal promises

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a news conference during a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland must fulfill promises they made to Turkey in a deal to lift its veto on their NATO membership bids, including a pledge by Stockholm to extradite 73 "terrorists", Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Madrid at the end of a NATO summit, Erdogan said he saw the signing of the trilateral accord as recognition of Ankara's sensitivities around terrorism and a "diplomatic victory" for Turkey.

Reporting Humeyra Pamuk, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

