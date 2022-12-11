Erdogan and Putin discuss efforts to export other goods via grain corridor

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about starting work on exporting other food products and commodities through the Black Sea grain corridor, Erdogan's office said on Sunday.

Bilateral ties between Ankara and Moscow, as well as energy and the fight against terrorism, were also discussed in the call, according to a readout from the Turkish presidency.

Reporting by Omer Berberoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks