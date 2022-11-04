Erdogan says agreed with Putin grains should go to poor African countries for free

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he had agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that grains sent under the Black Sea export deal should go to poor African countries for free.

Erdogan made the comment in a speech in Istanbul after Moscow resumed on Wednesday its participation in the U.N.-brokered grain deal.

Reporting by Nevzat Deranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen

