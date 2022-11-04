Erdogan says agreed with Putin grains should go to poor African countries for free















ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he had agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that grains sent under the Black Sea export deal should go to poor African countries for free.

Erdogan made the comment in a speech in Istanbul after Moscow resumed on Wednesday its participation in the U.N.-brokered grain deal.

