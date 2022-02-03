World1 minute read
Erdogan says Israel president to visit Turkey in mid-March
ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Israel's President Isaac Herzog will visit Turkey in mid-March, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, as Ankara looks to improve strained bilateral relations between the two countries.
Erdogan, speaking at a news conference before departing on a visit to Ukraine, added that both countries were looking to improve ties.
Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay Writing by Daren Butler
