Erdogan says Israel president to visit Turkey in mid-March

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers his speech at the Albanian Parliament, in Tirana, Albania, January 17, 2022 REUTERS/Florion Goga

ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Israel's President Isaac Herzog will visit Turkey in mid-March, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, as Ankara looks to improve strained bilateral relations between the two countries.

Erdogan, speaking at a news conference before departing on a visit to Ukraine, added that both countries were looking to improve ties.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay Writing by Daren Butler

