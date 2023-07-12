Erdogan says Russia changed stance on Azovstal commanders' release

ISTANBUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Russia had changed its stance on the release of former commanders of Ukraine's garrison in Mariupol after an initial negative statement on the issue.

"First, there were some statements from Russia but afterwards when they learned about some circumstances, the situation entered a positive track," Erdogan said at a press conference in Vilnius.

