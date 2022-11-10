Erdogan says Russian withdrawal from Kherson is a positive step















ANKARA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia's decision to withdraw troops from near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is a positive step, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan was responding to a question about prospects of talks between Moscow and Kyiv at a news conference before departing on a visit to Uzbekistan for a Turkic states summit.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun











