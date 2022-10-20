EU agrees on new Iran sanctions over drone deliveries to Russia -EU presidency















BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - European Union members have agreed on new measures against Iran over its supply of drones to Russia, the Czech presidency of the EU said on Thursday.

"EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine," the Czech EU presidency said in a tweet.

"EU states decided to freeze the assets of three individuals and one entity responsible for drone deliveries (and) is also prepared to extend sanctions to four more Iranian entities that already featured in a previous sanctions list."

Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout











