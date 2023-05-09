EU ambassador to China says China's anti-espionage law 'not good news'















BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - The European Union ambassador to China said on Tuesday he was not sure that the opening up of the Chinese economy is compatible with its counter-espionage law.

"This is not good news," Jorge Toledo Albinana said in response to a question about China's counter-espionage law and consultancy crackdown in Beijing.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











