EU ambassador to China says China's anti-espionage law 'not good news'
BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - The European Union ambassador to China said on Tuesday he was not sure that the opening up of the Chinese economy is compatible with its counter-espionage law.
"This is not good news," Jorge Toledo Albinana said in response to a question about China's counter-espionage law and consultancy crackdown in Beijing.
