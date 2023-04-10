EU concerned by Chinese drills around Taiwan, calls for restraint















BRUSSELS, April 10 (Reuters) - The European Union expressed concern on Monday over Chinese military drills around Taiwan, saying the island's status should not be changed by force as any escalation, accident or use of force there would have huge global implications.

China's military carried out aerial and naval blockade drills around Taiwan on Monday, its last scheduled day of exercises, with a Chinese aircraft carrier joining in combat patrols as Taipei reported another surge of warplanes near the island. read more

"We are concerned by the intensification of military activities of the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan, with incursions in Taiwanese Air Defence Identification Zone and crossing of the median line," EU Commission spokeswoman for foreign affairs Nabila Massrali said.

"The status quo should not be changed unilaterally or by force. Any instability in the Strait resulting from escalation, accident or use of force would have huge economic and security implications for the region and globally," she said.

"It is key to exercise restraint. Tensions should be resolved through a meaningful and open dialogue. The EU and its Member States will continue supporting efforts aiming to preserve peace and stability in the region," she said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.