Skip to main content

World

EU coordinator of nuclear talks to visit Iran -Iranian foreign ministry

1 minute read

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Enrique Mora, walks in front of a hotel where a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is held, in Vienna, Austria, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Union envoy coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, will visit Tehran on Thursday, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as a date is still to be set to relaunch the stalled negotiations.

"(Mora's) trip will take place on Thursday. It follows consultations between the two sides on issues of mutual interest, including relations between Iran and the Union, Afghanistan and the nuclear accord," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told Iranian state media.

A major concern of Iran in any talks to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal would be around ways to verify the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday.

The talks, which aim to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the pact, aimed at curbing the Iranian uranium enrichment programme, were adjourned in June after hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi was elected Iran's president.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 9:09 PM UTC

U.S., Israel, UAE to launch working groups at trilateral meeting on Wednesday -State Dept official

The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will launch two new working groups on Wednesday, a senior State Department official said, as Washington hopes to expand the agreements between Israel and its neighbors known as the Abraham accords.

World
Analysis: Iraqi voters spurn Iran's allies, but Tehran could still fight for clout
World
Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong - sources
World
U.S., Taliban had 'productive' talks on humanitarian aid - State Department
World
EXCLUSIVE Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture Islamic State leader, sources say