EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines.

Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been taken off the list. The list seeks to unify travel rules across the bloc, although it does not bind individual EU nations, who are free to determine their own border policies.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robin Emmott

