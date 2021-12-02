EU ends legal steps against Poland over supreme court judges retirement regime

European Union and Poland's flags flutter at the Orlen refinery in Mazeikiai, Lithuania April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The European Commission ended on Thursday legal steps against Poland over a retirement regime for Supreme Court judges set up by Poland's ruling eurosceptic and nationalist PiS party, after the EU's top court ruled in the Commission's favour in 2019.

"Today, the Commission decided to close the infringement case launched on 2 July 2018 regarding the retirement regime for Polish Supreme Court judges introduced by the Law of 8 December 2017 on the Supreme Court," the Commission said.

In June 2019, the EU's top court ruled that the retirement scheme pushed by Poland's ruling party broke EU treaties and the PiS changed legislation to remove the contested retirement regime.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

