EU to keep talking with Bulgaria until enlargement spat solved, Borrell says

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks during a news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 27, 2022. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

March 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission will continue talking to Bulgaria to get its approval for accepting North Macedonia into the bloc, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We will continue talking (with Bulgaria) until this issue will be solved," he told reporters on a visit to the North Macedonian capital, Skopje, adding he perceived an improved atmosphere between the two governments.

Bilateral issues cannot any longer determine an accession process, Borrell underlined.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold

