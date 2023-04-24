EU leaders will discuss China relation during June summit















BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - EU leaders will discuss the bloc's stance towards China and its future relations with the country during their next summit in June, EU Council President Charles Michel said on Monday.

"EU-China policy will be on the agenda of our European council in June," Michel said in a post on Twitter.

"Foreign affairs ministers will prepare this discussion under the leadership of the High representative Josep Borrell."

EU foreign affairs ministers, speaking before a joint meeting on Monday, expressed their dismay over recent remarks by China's ambassador to France, who questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet states such as Ukraine.

Reporting by Bart Meijer and Marine Strauss; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta











