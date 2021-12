EU says studying Russia sanctions with Britain, U.S.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles attends the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool, Britain December 11, 2021. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The European Union is discussing a possible new round of economic sanctions on Russia with the United States and Britain, but no decisions will be taken on Monday, the bloc's top diplomat said.

"We are in deterrent mode," Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"In any case we will send a clear signal that any aggression against Ukraine will have a high cost for Russia... We are studying together with the U.S. and the UK what (sanctions )could be, when and how, in a coordinated manner."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Robin Emmott Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.