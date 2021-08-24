Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

EU says will continue to promote democracy despite success of Taliban

1 minute read

President of the European Council Charles Michel speaks as he attends a news conference at Torrejon Air Base in Torrejon de Ardoz, near Madrid, Spain, August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The European Union will continue to advocate democracy and human rights in the world beyond the end of the Western military mission in Afghanistan, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

The end of military operations in Afghanistan "is not the end of our commitment to promote rule of law, democracy and rights in the world - on the contrary we must be more determined than ever," he told a news conference after taking part in a G7 summit on Afghanistan.

"This must be clear to actors who are trying to take advantage of the current situation."

Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by John Chalmers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 4:58 PM UTC

Taliban says no evacuation extension as G7 meets on Afghan crisis

Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers said on Tuesday they wanted all foreign evacuations from the country completed by an Aug. 31 deadline and they would not agree to an extension.

World
Biden agrees with Pentagon recommendation to stick to Aug 31 Afghan pullout deadline – source
World
CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources
World
U.S. VP Harris pushes ahead with Vietnam trip despite mystery 'health incident'
World
EXCLUSIVE Limited Chinese cooperation hindering U.S. fentanyl fight -congress report