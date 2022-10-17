EU seeks concrete evidence for Iranian involvement in Ukraine war - top diplomat

European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell speaks during a meeting via video conference with EU foreign ministers at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2021. Francois Walschaerts/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The European Union is seeking concrete evidence for any Iranian involvement in Russia's war on Ukraine, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday.

"We will look for concrete evidence about the participation (of Iran in the Ukraine war)," Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, adding Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba would take part in the gathering.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Marine Strauss

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

